WATCH: Wind sends dozens of mattresses tumbling

DENVER, Colorado (KETK) – A new trend did not go as planned Saturday night when mattresses flew through the air instead of staying put for a night at the movies.

Below, one Denver resident caught the action on video that went viral calling it the “The Great Mattress Migration of 2019.”

The mattresses were set up on the lawn for people to watch an outdoor movie. Instead, they flew through, narrowly missing people who ran after them.

Several can be seen flying over a gate and into a pool as people try to figure out what was happening