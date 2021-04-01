Watch: Stray cat brings kittens to vet

IZMIR, Turkey (NBC) – Here’s an early Mother’s Day story for you.

Over the weekend a stray cat walked into a veterinary clinic in western turkey carrying one of her kittens.

She put it down and left, only to return a little later with a second kitten. The vets watched as the brave cat sat down with her little ones and began to meow.

When the vets picked up the kittens they quickly saw both had eye infections. While they were looking at those two the mother cat brought in a third kitten.

The vets treated all the kittens and they made sure all of them were adopted.