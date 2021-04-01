Watch: Stray cat brings kittens to vet

Viral News

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

IZMIR, Turkey (NBC) –  Here’s an early Mother’s Day story for you.

Over the weekend a stray cat walked into a veterinary clinic in western turkey carrying one of her kittens.

She put it down and left, only to return a little later with a second kitten. The vets watched as the brave cat sat down with her little ones and began to meow.

When the vets picked up the kittens they quickly saw both had eye infections. While they were looking at those two the mother cat brought in a third kitten.

The vets treated all the kittens and they made sure all of them were adopted.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss