WATCH: South Carolina toddler dodges flying beach umbrella

HORRY COUNTY, S.C.(WFLA/NBC) – A toddler narrowly missed being impaled by an umbrella on a beach in South Carolina last weekend.

Ashton Duggan was vacationing in the Myrtle Beach area last weekend when the incident happened.

She was sitting in a chair on the beach and watching her 21-month-old son Henry play in the sand a few yards in front of her.

As Duggan was recording a video of Henry enjoying the sun and the sand, an umbrella from behind her came flying through the air, missing her son by inches. Duggan shared the video in hopes that beachgoers will be more aware of their surroundings and to encourage people to double check that your beach umbrella is secure.