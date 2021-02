TACOMA, Wash. (NBC) – They say you start living your best life in your twenties and Blizzard the polar bear is proof.

The 25-year-old recently had the best snow day ever.

Blizzard lives at the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington, and was rescued as a cub after being orphaned.

At 25, Blizzard has exceeded the life expectancy of a polar bear in human care – just more than 23 years.

The senior bear is making the most of his wild and roaring twenties.