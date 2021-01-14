WATCH: Paraplegic rescue dogs play in Minnesota snow

Viral News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STILLWATER, Minn. (WFLA) – Some paraplegic rescue dogs in Minnesota had a great day recently getting the chance to play in the snow.

The dogs currently live at Home for Life Animal Sanctuary, located in Stillwater, Minnesota.

On Jan. 12, the shelter posted a video on Facebook showing the pups taking a spin through the snow.

“All of our animals – even our paraplegic dogs – appreciate fresh air and sunshine even in the winter months,” according to the Facebook post

To learn more about the dogs at Home for Life Animal Sanctuary visit their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss