WATCH: Paraplegic rescue dogs play in Minnesota snow

STILLWATER, Minn. (WFLA) – Some paraplegic rescue dogs in Minnesota had a great day recently getting the chance to play in the snow.

The dogs currently live at Home for Life Animal Sanctuary, located in Stillwater, Minnesota.

On Jan. 12, the shelter posted a video on Facebook showing the pups taking a spin through the snow.

“All of our animals – even our paraplegic dogs – appreciate fresh air and sunshine even in the winter months,” according to the Facebook post.

To learn more about the dogs at Home for Life Animal Sanctuary visit their website.