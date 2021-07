CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) — The 5-day search for a missing dog ends with a happy reunion after a Cincinnati homeowner heard crying in the garage wall.

In a Facebook post, the Cincinnati Fire Department says “missing posters” were put up for Gertie in hopes that someone might have seen something.

The firefighter smashed through cinderblock with a sledgehammer giving Gertie enough room to get out.

After the rescue, the dog is seen in the video with a wagging tail after a job well done by Truck 20.