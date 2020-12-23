WATCH: Helmet camera footage shows dramatic dog rescue from barn fire

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (NBC/WHTM) – The Lititz Fire Company released helmet-cam video of a firefighter rescuing a dog following a barn fire on Saturday in Warwick Township, Pennsylvania.

Firefighter Ryan Balmer can be seen rushing into a barn engulfed in flames to rescue the owner’s pet dog from the blaze.

In the video you hear the dog frantically barking while Balmer is starting to make the rescue.

“Once we found the conditions that we did in that room, obviously the dog was still alive so I had to get him out,” Balmer said.

Blamer was able to rip off the window with his hands, pulling out the glass and the frame until he could climb inside the barn and climb through to save the K-9.

Still unable to convince the dog to jump out the window Balmer picked up the dog and lifted him through the window to safety.

The Lititz Fire Company says that neither Balmer nor the dog were injured in the fire, and that each are doing well.