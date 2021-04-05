WATCH: Dog steals reporter’s microphone while giving weather report

MOSCOW, Russia (NBC) – Anything can happen on live TV including a dog stealing a reporter’s microphone!

The anchor for Mir TV in Moscow is introducing a reporter for a weather report.

Just as the reporter begins describing the spring weather a dog jumps up and grabs the microphone out of her hands.

She chases the dog and after a while, she reports with the dog at her side, that the weather is still great, even for walking your dog.

Did the dog believe the microphone was a popsicle or was it an April fool’s prank? The dog isn’t talking.