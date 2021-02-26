WATCH: Beluga whale appears to give child a kiss at Connecticut aquarium

MYSTIC, Conn. (NBC) – A beluga whale showed a little boy some love during a family’s recent visit to a Connecticut aquarium.

This video was shot on Friday at Mystic Aquarium.

You can hear an adult encouraging two and a half year old Chase to give the whale a kiss.

Chase blows a kiss through his mask and even though the whale can’t see Chase’s mouth, the whale still mimics the little boy and appears to blow a kiss back.

According to the aquarium’s website, the beluga whale exhibit is the largest one of its kind in the United States.