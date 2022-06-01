(NBC News Channel) — An Alaskan woman became a local celebrity at a bar in Brooklyn, New York after she removed an opossum from the establishment.

It all happened at Temkins Bar in Greenpoint.

“I was outside hanging out with my friend outside the bar. The door was open, and then all of a sudden we see this critter run in and we looked at each other and we just was like, ‘Was that a dog?’ Was that a rat?’ And we both looked at each other and was like ‘That was too big to be a rat! It has to be an opossum ,” the woman, Sara Fulton said.

“I mean everybody just lost their minds like, we couldn’t believe it was happening and I was like wait what do I do? I grabbed my phone didn’t know who to call —I was like this is not what people do,” bartender Rachel Bessemer recalled.

A video shows Fulton grab the rodent by the scruff, walk out of the bar and send it on its way.

“I’m from Alaska and I used to go camping with black bears hanging out at my campsite,” Fulton said. “I think it was just instinctual.”

By the time the job was done, Fulton was the toast of the town with drinks lined up for her at the bar.

“Everyone bought her so many rounds. It turned into a party afterward. Everyone was like ‘That was amazing!'”