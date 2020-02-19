Walmart employee becomes unlikely viral sensation

Viral News

by: Joey Gill, WKRN

Posted: / Updated:
  • (Source: Walmart North East / Facebook)
NORTH EAST, Md. (WKRN) – A Walmart store in Maryland is known for using its store employees to promote products on sale on the store’s Facebook page, but one associate has become a viral sensation without even trying.

The associate, known only to the internet as ‘Charlene,’ has taken the internet by storm with her deadpan demeanor in various promotions for products at the North East, Maryland, Walmart store.

In one photo, Charlene is donning a milk mustache while holding up a package of Family Size Oreos and a gallon of milk. Another photo has Charlene wrapped in yellow bubble wrap to promote bubble wrap on sale.

Charlene has worn hats, costumes, and has even graced her face inside tires on clearance.

A blogger named Kimberly Brusk posted about Charlene to her Facebook page, posting various photos of Charlene. That post has been shared more than 50,000 times, has over 10,000 comments, and has been reacted to 28,000 times.

The store has even taken notice of Charlene’s popularity and has made her a daily fixture to it’s Facebook page. They are now launching a Change.org petition to get Charlene onto The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Charlene has become a national icon for the working woman,” said the store on their Change.org petition, “Let’s bring her to the Ellen Degeneres Show and recognize her efforts.”

As of this writing, the petition garnered over 12,300 signatures and is quickly on its way to surpassing 15,000 supporters.

Let’s face it, we all need a little more Charlene in our lives.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

