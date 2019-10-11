VIRAL VIDEO: Toddler can’t contain his excitement waiting for sister at bus stop

TAMPA (WFLA) – This brother and sister duo will melt your heart!

Tonique Chadwick says her 5-year-old daughter Lyric had just started kindergarten and this is the first time her 2-year-old son Logan has been without his older sister.

So when the time came to pick Lyric up from the school bus stop, Chadwick said Logan can barely contain himself.

“He misses her all day while she’s at school, they embrace like they haven’t seen each other in years, and then he drives her crazy as soon as they step in the house!” Chadwick told News Channel 8.

Well, good things can’t always last!