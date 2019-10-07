VIRAL VIDEO: 6-year-old girl with cerebral palsy walks for first time ever

AUSTIN, Texas (WFLA/CNN) – A proud Texas mom has a lot to celebrate after her six-year-old daughter with cerebral palsy took her first steps without aid.
Love Janae, 6, has cerebral palsy and has never walked before on her own.
Just last year, Love was given a wheelchair and a walker.
The video has been viewed over 1.2 million times by people who are inspired by Love.
Johnson says her daughter is her hero.
