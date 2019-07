SUMTER, S.C. (WTVO) — A South Carolina man ventured into the wild to perform the iconic intro to “The Circle of Life” from “The Lion King” with the help of a donkey named Nathan.

Travis Kinley’s video gone viral on Facebook, with over 947,000 views.

😂😂😂😂 Did the Lion King opening and Nathan joined in with me! 😂😂😂😂 I love this dude! #DareToShare #IWokeUpLikeThis Posted by Travis Kinley on Thursday, July 25, 2019

A new CGI-animated version of Disney’s “The Lion King” opened in theaters on July 19th and has gross $185 million.