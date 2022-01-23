VIDEO: Police lift SUV off trapped 70-year-old woman in Delaware

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Body camera footage shows Delaware police officers lifting an SUV off a 70 year old woman who was trapped underneath.

According to a press release, officers said the 70 year old woman’s left arm was pinned underneath her 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe. When a member of her community noticed she was stuck, they attempted to use a jack, but it was not high enough to lift the SUV.

When officers arrived, they were able to lift the SUV high enough by hand to pull her out from underneath. The woman was transported to a local area hospital where she was listed in “serious but stable condition.”

Officers said the crash investigation is still ongoing. Alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor.

“The quick thinking and physical actions of the bystander and the officers from the Division of Police played a major role in this patient being protected from further injury, and possibly death,” Mark R. Logemann, Chief of the New Castle County Emergency Medical Services Division said.