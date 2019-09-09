VIDEO: Driver found asleep behind wheel of Tesla

NEWTON, Mass. (NBC News/WBTS) – A new video circulating online shows the driver of an autopilot Tesla asleep at the wheel while speeding down the interstate.

A fellow motorist shot this video Sunday on Interstate 90 in Newton, Massachusetts. It shows both the driver and passenger apparently asleep as their Tesla speeds down the turnpike at 60 miles an hour.

The person who shot the video said he tried to wake the two by honking the horn but it didn’t work.

Tesla said while the autopilot system features advanced safety features, it’s intended for use with a fully attentive driver who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any time.

Massachusetts state police say they’re aware of the incident from media reports but had not been contacted by anyone.

In June, another Tesla driver was similarly caught snoozing behind the wheel in the San Francisco bay area.