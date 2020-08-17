VIDEO: Bull chases firefighters working to contain California wildfire

(NBC) – Here’s a precarious situation firefighters don’t normally find themselves in… fleeing from a longhorn bull.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, crews were clearing the road so engines could safely navigate to a spot to fight wildfires. But the bull didn’t take too kindly to the strangers.

VCFD posted the video on its Facebook page. It has garnered more than 300,000 views and one person commented on the post saying the bull’s name is Maxwell.

According to that person, Maxwell is no worse for the wear after the run in. The firefighters are fine too.

