VIDEO: Beautiful bioluminescent waves captured on camera along California coast

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (WFLA) – A gorgeous phenomenon is popping up again along the California coastline.

Patrick Coyne posted the amazing video of the Laguna Beach waves on his Instagram page and says he could barely contain his excitement seeing the waves.

“I was filled with so much joy as we were filming these gorgeous blue waves light up right in front of us. We really don’t know how long this will last, but I’m so thankful I had the chance to see this again,” he said. “We’ve spent many nights talking about hoping to see it again and wishing it would come back. It truly changed my life last year.”

The light is created by a bloom of bioluminescent phytoplankton. A bloom usually occurs when the ocean has an influx of nutrients, followed by a calm period that allows the water to stratify (form layers). In these concentrated layers, the phytoplankton illuminate in response to motion (such as a wave crashing on shore).