VIDEO: 3-year-old leads his class in prayer

Video courtesy jss_ranisha
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (WCMH) — “Bless all the boys and girls all over the world.”
That was the sentiment 3-year-old Makhi Martin offered in a school prayer, the video of which has taken the internet by storm.
The video, shot and posted to Instagram by his mother Ranisha, was captured at a St. Louis Christian school last week.
Makhi leads his class in prayer, thanking God for the food the class is about to eat.
