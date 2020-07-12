VIDEO: 2-year-old boy becomes internet sensation over basketball skills

(NBC) – A 2-year-old boy in southwest China has recently become an internet sensation boasting hundreds of thousands of fans online with his incredible basketball skills.

Videos posted by the parents show the 2-year-old named Li sink incredible trick shots with basketballs.

Li began to develop his interest in basketball after watching his dad play.

Starting with simply imitating his dad, Li now plays basketball for one to two hours every day.

The father originally posted videos of his son playing basketball online to share the cute moments.

The family did not expect the videos to go viral and attract over 400,000 followers.

When asked about any plan for Li’s future, his parents believe that it would be better to let things take their course but added that they will fully support him in whatever interests he takes.

