Vermont town puts up speed signs that tell drivers if they are ‘naughty’ or ‘nice’

CHESTER, Vt. (AP/Tribe Wire) — You better watch out, you better not cry, better not pout, I’m telling you why: Santa Claus is watching you drive!

A Vermont police department has installed a holiday-themed radar sign that illuminates “naughty” for speeders and “nice” for drivers abiding by the speed limit.

The department in the city of Chester, about 90 miles from Burlington, posted photos on its Facebook page with the caption: “We received a request direct from the North Pole to remind everyone that Santa is still making his list and checking it twice, and to make sure to have a safe and happy holiday season!”

The speed shows up as green numbers for nice drivers and red numbers for naughty drivers. Beneath each, the words “nice” or “naughty” light up.

Detective Adam Woodell told the Boston Globe that there are five naughty-or-nice radar speed signs being used in Chester. Woodell says the signs were inspired by a town clerk who saw similar ones in Manchester, Vermont.

The detective says there has been positive feedback on the signs, and one resident called the department to let them know that being called naughty at his age gave him “the giggles.”