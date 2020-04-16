Virginia beach brewery launches Tiger King-themed beer

Breaking News
by: Sarah Fearing

(Photo courtesy: Back Bay Brewing Facebook)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia-Beach-based brewery has released three new beers — and one of them is themed after the trending docuseries, “Tiger King.”

The Tiger King New England IPA from Back Bay Brewing Co. is already sold out online, according to the brewery, less than 24 hours after the company posted on its Facebook announcing the new brew.

The brewery said the Joe Exotic virtual tasting pack is also sold out, which featured a variety of beers including the Tiger King IPA.

The brewery said it hasn’t decided if it’ll brew the beer again, but those discussions are coming up soon.

So, what exactly is this Tiger King beer?

The Tiger King IPA is a 7.0% ABV, single-hop Citra New England-style IPA.

It’s “… [b]rewed for those who have seen a tiger and understand, but meant to be enjoyed by everyone except Carole down in Florida.”

For those who don’t have hard feelings toward Carole Baskin, there’s still a tasting package named after her that’s available for sale. The package doesn’t include the Tiger King beer, but has a Tiger King theme, nonetheless.

The Carole Baskin pack has three Orange Crush IPA, two Clover Club Sour Ale, one Juice Bomb Crowler (32 oz), two 757 Lager, one Big Nut Quacker Crowler (32 oz), and one Blackberry Farmhouse Ale (750 ml).

Get more information on the available beers on the Back Bay Brewing website.

