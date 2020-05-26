UPS driver stops during delivery to fix woman’s American flag

ADAIR, Okla. (CNN Newsource) — A UPS driver made an Oklahoma woman’s Memorial Day weekend when he delivered a package to her home.

Video from Chelsie Ashley’s front door in Adair shows the driver deliver her a package and notice her American flag, displayed on the front of her home, had rolled up in the wind.

The driver stopped on his way off her porch to unravel it, leaving it flowing right through the breeze again.

“He didn’t know anyone was watching him, but he just did it just to do it,” Ashley said. “I thought it was so cool what he was doing when no one was looking.”

Ashley said it was important to have something uplifting and positive right now, and shared the video on her Facebook page.

“That flag stands for so much for so many,” Ashley said.