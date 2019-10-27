(CNN) – United Airlines is showing off the force with its “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” collaboration.
Their Boeing 737 is all decked out. The new design is part of a joint effort the airline announced Friday to promote the upcoming Star Wars film.
On the plane you can notice the imagery of famous Star Wars spacecraft, including the X-wing and tie fighter starships and a large lightsaber on the plane’s tail.
United said customers will be able to fly in the custom plane next month.
The airline said it will also offer Star Wars-themed amenity kits and characters of the film will help in its in-flight safety demonstration video.
LATEST STORIES:
- Pinellas Marine Unit, US Coast Guard investigating boat crash near St. Pete Beach
- Deputies looking for multiple suspects connected to armed robbery in Hernando
- United Airlines making ‘Star Wars’ themed plane
- Cronkrite leads strong USF rushing attack in 45-20 win
- Florida A&M defeats Morgan State 24-12