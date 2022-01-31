UK police, smitten women searching for sexy UK burglar

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The mugshot of a man in West Yorkshire, U.K. went viral over the weekend as police and woman on the internet were hoping to locate him.

Jonathan Cahill, a 37-year-old Brit, was released from prison in September after he served part of his sentence for burglary, police said. He was conditionally released, but police suspect he has violated those conditions and are currently looking for him.

YorkshireLive reported some of the comments to the police department’s initial post which has since been deleted on Facebook.

“Should be easy to find, half the women in West Yorkshire will be chasing him after reading these comments.” “What’s his crime breaking hearts or houses?” another person noted.

In 2014, fellow sexy felon Jeremy Meeks went viral for his mugshot and signed with a modeling agency after being released from prison.