U.S. lists fictional ‘Black Panther’ nation Wakanda as US trade partner

WASHINGTON (WFLA/NBC) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has removed the fictional nation of Wakanda from its list of free trade partners.

Wakanda, an African country in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was listed on the department’s website, NBC News reported Wednesday.

The website lists free trade agreement partners of the U.S. The USDA reportedly said it used Wakanda when testing the system but had forgotten to remove it.

While we removed the Kingdom of Wakanda from our list of US free trade partners, our relationship will always be strong #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/wiRSCIdfGh — Dept. of Agriculture (@USDA) December 19, 2019

“Over the past few weeks, the Foreign Agricultural Service staff who maintain the Tariff Tracker have been using test files to ensure that the system is running properly,” Mike Illenberg, a USDA spokesman, said over email. “The Wakanda information should have been removed after testing and has now been taken down.”

The website reportedly offered drop-down menus for things like fresh vegetables, livestock, essential oils and coffee beans. The website offered tariff rates for each product.