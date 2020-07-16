Verified Twitter accounts back to tweeting after hack

FILE – This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. A tech-focused civil liberties group on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, sued to block President Donald Trump’s executive order that seeks to regulate social media, saying it violates the First Amendment and chills speech. Trump’s order, signed in late May, could allow more lawsuits against internet companies like Twitter and Facebook for what their users post, tweet and stream. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

(WFLA) – Verified Twitter accounts are now able to tweet once again following a cryptocurrency hack.

Twitter has disabled tweets from verified accounts as they worked on the security incident.

The hack affected notable figures including Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Mike Bloomberg, Kanye West and more.

A tweet on Elon Musk’s account read:

“I’m feeling generous because of Covid-19.

I’ll double any BTC payment sent to my BTC address for the next hour. Good luck, and stay safe out there!”

Twitter put out a statement noting that it was aware of a “security incident impacting accounts on Twitter” and warned users that they might be unable to tweet or reset their passwords while the company worked to fix the breach. Some, if not all, verified users temporarily lost the ability to tweet Wednesday afternoon.

