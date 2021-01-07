Twitch disables Trump’s account indefinitely

TAMPA (WFLA) – Following similar actions by other social media sites, streaming service Twitch has suspended President Donald Trump’s account indefinitely, citing yesterday’s violence at the U.S. Capitol.
The site also removed the “PogChamp” emote following statements Ryan Gutierrez who is the face of the emote who encouraged further violence.
Other social media platforms including Facebook banned Trump indefinitely from its Facebook and Instagram platforms on Thursday.
Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement:
“The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden,” Zuckerberg said in the statement. “Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”
On Wednesday, both Facebook and Twitter announced they suspended Trump from posting to their platforms after a mob of his supporters stormed the house of Congress. It was the most aggressive action either company has yet taken against Trump, who more than a decade ago embraced the immediacy and scale of Twitter to rally loyalists, castigate enemies and spread false rumors.
Twitter locked Trump out of his account for 12 hours and said that future violations could result in a permanent suspension. The company required the removal of three of Trump’s tweets, including a short video in which he urged those supporters to “go home” while also repeating falsehoods about the integrity of the presidential election. Trump’s account deleted those posts, Twitter said; had they remained, Twitter had threatened to extend his suspension.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Hillsborough County Tax Collector Doug Belden retires after 22 years
- Large colleges, universities offering in-person classes led to significant COVID-19 increase in counties: CDC
- White House Press Secretary delivers briefing, denouncing violent rioters at Capitol
- Pence expected to attend Biden inauguration
- Polk Co. to use new phone system to register seniors for upcoming vaccination events