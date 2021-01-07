Twitch disables Trump’s account indefinitely

FILE – This Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, file photo shows the logo of live streaming video platform Twitch at the Paris games week in Paris. The attacker who killed two people in a shooting at a German synagogue live-streamed his assault on Twitch, a video service owned by Amazon. It was one of the first violent attacks streamed on Twitch, which is best known for letting people watch others play competitive video games. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Following similar actions by other social media sites, streaming service Twitch has suspended President Donald Trump’s account indefinitely, citing yesterday’s violence at the U.S. Capitol.

The site also removed the “PogChamp” emote following statements Ryan Gutierrez who is the face of the emote who encouraged further violence.

We've made the decision to remove the PogChamp emote following statements from the face of the emote encouraging further violence after what took place in the Capitol today. — Twitch (@Twitch) January 7, 2021

Other social media platforms including Facebook banned Trump indefinitely from its Facebook and Instagram platforms on Thursday.

Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement:

“The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden,” Zuckerberg said in the statement. “Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

On Wednesday, both Facebook and Twitter announced they suspended Trump from posting to their platforms after a mob of his supporters stormed the house of Congress. It was the most aggressive action either company has yet taken against Trump, who more than a decade ago embraced the immediacy and scale of Twitter to rally loyalists, castigate enemies and spread false rumors.

Twitter locked Trump out of his account for 12 hours and said that future violations could result in a permanent suspension. The company required the removal of three of Trump’s tweets, including a short video in which he urged those supporters to “go home” while also repeating falsehoods about the integrity of the presidential election. Trump’s account deleted those posts, Twitter said; had they remained, Twitter had threatened to extend his suspension.