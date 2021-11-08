Truck tips over, spills thousands of bottles of wine on NC highway

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (NBC) – This could break a wine lover’s heart.

A truck carrying hundreds – and possibly as many as a thousand – bottles of wine overturned in Winston-Salem, North Carolina Monday morning.

Part of Salem Parkway was closed for most of the day as crews cleaned up the mess.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department said wine can actually be a hazardous material because it’s sticky so if there’s any dust on a sticky road surface, it would become slick.

The fire department and a cleanup company used soap to wash away the wine. A sweeper truck came in to get up all of the glass so that drivers wouldn’t end up with glass in their tires.

Thankfully truck driver is okay. The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating how the accident happened.