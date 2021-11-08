Truck tips over, spills thousands of bottles of wine on NC highway

Viral News

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (NBC) – This could break a wine lover’s heart.

A truck carrying hundreds – and possibly as many as a thousand – bottles of wine overturned in Winston-Salem, North Carolina Monday morning.

Part of Salem Parkway was closed for most of the day as crews cleaned up the mess.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department said wine can actually be a hazardous material because it’s sticky so if there’s any dust on a sticky road surface, it would become slick.

The fire department and a cleanup company used soap to wash away the wine. A sweeper truck came in to get up all of the glass so that drivers wouldn’t end up with glass in their tires.

Thankfully truck driver is okay. The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating how the accident happened.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss