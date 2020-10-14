LIVE NOW /
‘Trick-or-Treating’ rescue dogs have the best group costumes you have ever seen

Viral News

TAMPA (WFLA) – A group of rescue dogs are taking the internet by storm with their adorable Halloween costumes in anticipation of “trick-or-treating” this year.

Anna Schwab shared video of the group of dogs, called “The Rescued Boys,” on Facebook.

The dogs were dressed in costumes such as the Teenage Ninja Turtles, Winnie the Pooh, the Lion King and more.

The Rescued Boys page wrote, “When you find the house giving out the best candy, and you go back in different costumes, hoping they won’t get suspicious.”

