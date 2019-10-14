Top 10 searched Halloween costume ideas for 2019

CONNECTICUT, Conn. (WTNH) — Halloween is right around the corner. To help trick-or-treaters prepare for the night, Google has compiled a list of the most search costumes for 2019.
The top 10 costumes searched in the month of September were:
- IT
- Witch
- Spider-Man
- Dinosaur
- Descendants
- Clown
- Fortnite
- Chucky
- 1980s
- Unicorn
The top 10 “good for group” costumes were:
- Descendants
- Fortnite
- Stranger Things
- 1980s
- Toy Story (Forky is a top costume idea)
- Power Rangers
- Star Wars
- The Wizard of Oz
- Minecraft
- The Powerpuff Girls
The top 10 costume searches for babies were:
- Banana
- Dalmatian
- Grinch
- Pennywise
- Stay Puft
- Starbucks
- Concha
- Pumpkin
- Deer
- Olaf
They even made a list of the top 10 costumes for “ghoul’s” best friend — dogs!
- Chucky dog costume
- Ewok dog costume
- Spider dog costume
- Pennywise dog costume
- Dinosaur dog costume
- UPS dog costume
- Demogorgon dog costume
- Shark dog costume
- Batman dog costume
- Ghost dog costume
MORE SPOOKY STORIES
- 150k sign petition to move Halloween to last Saturday of October
- Cold Stone Creamery turns ice cream black for Halloween
- Police warn parents after Nerd Ropes found in drug bust
- Spooky spirit: Wesley Chapel family changes Halloween display every day
- From spooktacular fun to tasty treats, check out fall fun at Walt Disney World
- College admissions scandal is now a Halloween costume
- Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are America’s favorite Halloween candy, poll shows
- Yandy pays tribute to Mr. Rogers with sexy Halloween costume
- Get paid $1,300 to watch 13 Stephen King movies by Halloween