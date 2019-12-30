Tony Hawk dressed as Santa, gave gifts to California skaters for Christmas

FILE – In this July 25, 2018 file photo, skateboarding legend Tony Hawk arrives at the world premiere of “The Spy Who Dumped Me” in Los Angeles. Hawk is among several inductees for the next class of the California Hall of Fame. Gov. Gavin Newsom and first partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom announced the inductees on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

SAN DIEGO — California skaters have probably heard the legend of Tony Hawk cruising around town, shouting out “do a kickflip” and handing free gear to those who comply.

The surprise giveaways are part of a YouTube series Hawk films with The Berrics, a website and skate company founded by pros Eric Koston and Steve Berra.

This time, the skateboarding legend was in the holiday spirit, dressing up as Santa for a special Christmas edition of the stunt.

Hawk, who lives in Encinitas California stopped at a variety of San Diego skate spots, including parks in Carmel Valley, Logan Park and Mission Beach.

Hawk is a good sport, willing to adjust his expectations to an ollie or some other trick if it better matches the skill-level of his participants.

“Only someone with a heart of coal would hate on this,” the video’s description jokes.