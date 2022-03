PITTSBURGH, Pa. (NBC) – Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks must enjoy a good wedding.

This past weekend in Pittsburgh, Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson couldn’t help themselves but join the wedding party festivities.

This is not the first time that Hank photobombed a wedding, a few years back he took pictures with newlyweds who were getting their photos taken in Central Park and in Santa Monica.

Hanks is currently in town shooting the movie “A Man Called Otto.”