Toddler’s response to mom’s Halloween candy prank goes viral

(WFLA) – A 3-year-old Arkansas boy had the sweetest response when his mother told him she ate all of his Halloween candy.

Jilliann Grouse had her cell phone camera rolling when she informed her son Rutledge that she ate all of his Halloween candy while he was sleeping.

“So, you know how I put you to bed last night. Well, I got really hungry, and I ate all of your candy,” Grouse said.

“You’re just joking,” Rutledge said with a smile. “You didn’t eat all of my candy.”

But his mother insisted she was really hungry, and didn’t have any other food, so she ate his candy.

The video shows Rutledge open the refrigerator and suggest she should “eat some food from here.”

When his mother apologized, Rutledge comforted her by saying, “I’m not mad at you. It’s okay.”

Grouse shared the heartwarming moment on Facebook, and the post has more than 1 million views and 45,000 shares.

“My boy is famous for being an understanding angel!” Grouse said in another post. “I’m not a perfect mother but I’m also not a terrible mother for joking with him about some candy. He is showered with love daily I can promise you that!”

