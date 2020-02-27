Today is Pokémon Day! Google announces the ‘Pokémon’ of the Year’

(NEWS10) — Gotta catch ’em all! Heads up, trainers, Thursday, Feb. 27 is Pokémon Day! The day celebrates 24 years since the release of the very first Pokémon games, Pokémon Red and Blue, in Japan in 1996.

The beloved pocket monsters first made their appearance in the 1996 games Red and Blue (and Green in Japan), produced for the Game Boy and Game Boy Color. Since then the cute monsters have appeared in numerous follow-up video games, trading card games, movies and TV series. Their popularity has, if anything, grown in the years since their introduction.

To celebrate #PokemonDay, Google is letting fans worldwide vote for their favorite from all 890 Pokémon. After hundreds of thousands of votes, Google crowned Greninja as the Pokémon of the year. Greninja is a Generation VI water/dark-type Pokémon first introduced in the Pokémon X and Y video games in 2013.

Nintendo is also celebrating Pokémon Day with special events in Pokémon Sword and Shield and mobile game Pokémon Go, featuring chances to catch clone Pokémon legendary Pokémon like Armored Mewtwo.

For details on the special Pokémon Day events visit: https://pokemongolive.com/en/post/pokemonday2020/

