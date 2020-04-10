Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

‘Tiger King’ special episode will air Easter Sunday hosted by Joel McHale

Viral News

by: CNN Newsource,

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – Good news, all you cool and cats and kittens more Tiger King is on the way.

Netflix is bringing back its widely talked about docuseries for one more episode with a special host, comedian Joel McHale.

The eighth episode of the show, titled “The Tiger King and I,” will start streaming on April 12.

The aftershow style episode will include interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe

If you’re a fan of the show or its viral memes those names are all very familiar.

Nielsen says the series garnered 34 million unique views in the first 10 days of its release in the U.S. alone.

The Tiger King Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joe Maldanado, is serving 22 years in prison after being convicted of animal abuse and a murder-for-hire plot involving Carole Baskin. Baskin owns Big Cat Rescue in Tampa.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Pasco Co. woman dies from coronavirus, family has a warning for others

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco Co. woman dies from coronavirus, family has a warning for others"

Charity groups come together to feed farm worker

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charity groups come together to feed farm worker"

Are Vapers at a greater risk for COVID-19?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Are Vapers at a greater risk for COVID-19?"

a Kenneth City dance group does country line dancing at a socially acceptable distance

Thumbnail for the video titled "a Kenneth City dance group does country line dancing at a socially acceptable distance"

Family paid nearly $8,000 for reunion trip, canceled because of COVID-19; VRBO host keeping money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family paid nearly $8,000 for reunion trip, canceled because of COVID-19; VRBO host keeping money"

St.Pete Restaurant temporarily shuts down to get away from death threats

Thumbnail for the video titled "St.Pete Restaurant temporarily shuts down to get away from death threats"

'The Getaway' video that leaked went viral, now causing death threats to owner

Thumbnail for the video titled "'The Getaway' video that leaked went viral, now causing death threats to owner"

Sarasota Memorial Hospital taking part in 2 clinical trials hoping to treat COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota Memorial Hospital taking part in 2 clinical trials hoping to treat COVID-19"

Bay area charity needs help to help the homeless

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay area charity needs help to help the homeless"

National Guard stationed at Lakeland airport, overseeing food and water supply

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Guard stationed at Lakeland airport, overseeing food and water supply"

Health Dept. director says cases in Hillsborough Co. have gone down, but suggests they could rise again

Thumbnail for the video titled "Health Dept. director says cases in Hillsborough Co. have gone down, but suggests they could rise again"

Coronavirus: How to clean your groceries the right way

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: How to clean your groceries the right way"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss