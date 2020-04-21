‘Tiger King’ comic book to be released in June

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A biography comic book based on the popular Netflix series “Tiger King: Mayhem, Murder and Madness” will be released in June.

The comic will be released by TidalWave Productions. It includes information from People for the Ethical Treatment for Animals (PETA) on roadside zoos and using wild animals for photo opportunities.

The comic book was written by Michael Frizell and drawn by Joe Paradise.

It will be available in both print and digital copies, with two collectible covers.

“We wanted to create a fun and entertaining distraction from the current state of the world. I am obsessed with everything in this story and wanted to tell it with a different medium,” said TidalWave publisher Darren G. Davis.

“PETA is excited that TidalWave Productions will reveal some of what ‘Tiger King’ left out,” said PETA Foundation Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet, who appears in the Netflix series.

“When readers learn how exotic animals suffer when they’re snatched away from their mothers as babies and exploited for photo props, they’ll despise ‘Doc’ Antle, Tim Stark, Jeff Lowe, and anybody else who profits from breeding and abusing these wonderful animals in shady, moneymaking schemes.”

Print copies of the publisher’s biography comics are available on Amazon. Digital versions are available from iTunes, Kindle, Nook and wherever e-books are sold.

