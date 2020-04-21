Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

‘Tiger King’ comic book to be released in June

Viral News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A biography comic book based on the popular Netflix series “Tiger King: Mayhem, Murder and Madness” will be released in June.

The comic will be released by TidalWave Productions. It includes information from People for the Ethical Treatment for Animals (PETA) on roadside zoos and using wild animals for photo opportunities.

The comic book was written by Michael Frizell and drawn by Joe Paradise.

It will be available in both print and digital copies, with two collectible covers.

“We wanted to create a fun and entertaining distraction from the current state of the world. I am obsessed with everything in this story and wanted to tell it with a different medium,” said TidalWave publisher Darren G. Davis.

“PETA is excited that TidalWave Productions will reveal some of what ‘Tiger King’ left out,” said PETA Foundation Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet, who appears in the Netflix series.

“When readers learn how exotic animals suffer when they’re snatched away from their mothers as babies and exploited for photo props, they’ll despise ‘Doc’ Antle, Tim Stark, Jeff Lowe, and anybody else who profits from breeding and abusing these wonderful animals in shady, moneymaking schemes.”

Print copies of the publisher’s biography comics are available on Amazon. Digital versions are available from iTunes, Kindle, Nook and wherever e-books are sold.

MORE “TIGER KING” NEWS:

‘6 tips a day’ coming into sheriff’s office on ‘Tiger King’ disappearance
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic files $94M lawsuit from prison, report says
Big Cat Rescue, founder Carole Baskin respond to ‘Tiger King’ Netflix docuseries on Joe Exotic
Joe Exotic sentenced in murder-for-hire plot against Big Cat Rescue CEO
Zookeeper ‘Joe Exotic’ accused of killing 5 tigers, selling cubs
Big Cat Rescue CEO claims she was target of murder-for-hire plot where Oklahoma man charged

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Amazon delivery driver accused of stealing from unlocked cars along Clearwater route

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazon delivery driver accused of stealing from unlocked cars along Clearwater route"

Coronavirus concerns: Is now the right time to buy a home?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus concerns: Is now the right time to buy a home?"

Manatee commissioners vote to rescind curfew

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manatee commissioners vote to rescind curfew"

COVID-19 creativity: At-home lesson plans for parents and kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 creativity: At-home lesson plans for parents and kids"

Florida coronavirus: More than 800 dead, 4,000 hospitalized

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida coronavirus: More than 800 dead, 4,000 hospitalized"

Tuesday Midday Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Forecast"

Tampa sub shop teams up with Asian-cuisine food truck for delicious combination amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa sub shop teams up with Asian-cuisine food truck for delicious combination amid pandemic"

Coronavirus cases grow, spread to another building at Seminole nursing home facility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus cases grow, spread to another building at Seminole nursing home facility"

Tampa couple seeks antibody test after surviving bout with coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa couple seeks antibody test after surviving bout with coronavirus"

Sarasota's first sea turtle nest of season found on Siesta Key

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota's first sea turtle nest of season found on Siesta Key"

Florida finally releases limited info about COVID-19 nursing homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida finally releases limited info about COVID-19 nursing homes"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss