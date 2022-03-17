DUBLIN (WFLA) – The streets of Dublin were a sea of green on Thursday, as around 400,000 people gathered to enjoy the first Saint Patrick’s Day parade in the city since 2019.

Footage recorded by Abdul Awan shows the parade moving through Dame Street.

In the US, meanwhile, the traditional shamrock ceremony at the White House was moved to a virtual meeting after Ireland’s Prime Minister Micheal Martin tested positive for COVID-19.

US President Joe Biden tweeted that he was looking forward to “reaffirming the close and historic partnership between the United States and Ireland and the extraordinary bonds between our people.”

The parade was canceled two years in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.