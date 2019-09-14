This Colorado company allows employees to bring their pets to work

DENVER (WFLA/CNN) – There are some forward-thinking companies that let employees bring a well-behaved dog to work.

But a Denver company is opening its doors to all kinds of pets, from pigs to pythons.

At Four Winds Interactive, they’re giving new meaning to the term corporate jungle.

“We all know that when people are, you know, happy, they’re more productive and a lot of times that has do with animals,” said employee Courtney Graham.

And when they say animals — they mean all of them.

“Frogs, snakes, tarantulas… scorpion. Really big lizards. Did I say pigs? Okay pigs. Yeah. That’s most of it,” said employee Greg Feldman.

A pig named Kevin Bacon and Madris the macaw and Sugar Ray the chameleon — they’ve all clocked in at Four Winds.

“This is princess buttercup. She is an albino python. She’s really sweet,” Feldman said.

Four Winds is among a growing number of companies that sees the value in animals for things like employee engagement and stress reduction.

“It’s just like a nice energizing thing for all of the employees really. This is pretty much what he does,” said another employee Sam Adams.

Adams can still get her work done while holding Jared but that may not be true of every employee.

Some might have allergies or arachnophobia.

“I don’t really bring the scorpion to work much,” Feldman said.

Workers compensation company Pinnacol Assurance says businesses are liable for the health and safety of their human workers.

“Make sure that their employees have those skills to understand animal behavior. Not everyone has had a dog in their life. They might not understand what that dog is doing is signifying something that could harm them,” said Ellen Sarvay.

Having some rules in place like requiring pets to have their shots and making sure the animals aren’t getting aggressive can prevent injuries.