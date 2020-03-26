Therapy dog comforts hospital staff during coronavirus pandemic

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – ER doctors on the front lines of Denver, Colorado’s fight against the coronavirus are getting some much-needed emotional support.

Wynn, a 1-year-old yellow Labrador Retriever, is a service dog in training. She’s giving cuddles and affection to health care workers at Rose Medical Center.

She’s being trained by Susan Ryan, an emergency physician at the hospital.

Ryan shared a photo of herself sitting with Wynn while wearing a face shield and mask.

Wynn is on-call in the social workers office for staffers who need some puppy love to relieve stress.

Everyone who comes in contact with Wynn thoroughly washes their hands first.

