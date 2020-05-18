TGI Friday’s debuts new, 1450 calorie loaded cheese fry burger

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – TGI Friday’s is offering up a new burger on its menu… and it’s massive and very cheesy.

It’s called the “loaded cheese fry” burger and it includes a burger topped with loaded bacon cheese fries.

Just in case that’s not enough cheese, there’s queso on top of that.

For an extra splash of grease, a single loaded potato skin is affixed to the top of the sandwich with a skewer that attempts to hold it all together.

TGI Friday’s website lists the burger at 1,450 calories.

It’s priced at just above $12.50 in Manhattan, but prices in other locations may vary.