(NBC News Channel) — Most of us have ordered food through a delivery app at one point or another, but a toddler in Texas took things to a whole new level.

Kelsey Golden said she got a notification on her phone on Monday that left her confused.

The message was from DoorDash, and it said her order would take longer than usual due to its size.

She later realized her youngest son, Barrett, ordered 31 cheeseburgers through the app.

Golden said she was working on her computer and didn’t realize her son got a hold of her phone, which was unlocked.

“He usually likes to take pictures of himself, and so he was doing that,” she recalled. “I thought I’d locked the phone, but apparently I didn’t because then DoorDash came with 31 cheeseburgers.”

The total amount of the order came out to a little over $91 dollars, which included a $16 tip from Barrett.

After a post on social media, some nearby residents picked up some of the cheeseburgers. Others gave advice on how to store the food or give it away.