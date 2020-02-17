Texas teen surprises all the girls at his high school with flowers on Valentine’s Day

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas (NBC) – This is probably one of the sweetest stories you’ll see all day.

A Texas student didn’t want any of the girls at his high school to feel down this year — so he bought every one of them a flower.

Jayme Wooley, a sophomore at Axtell High School near Waco, Texas, said he got the idea after seeing some girls not receive any Valentines the year before.

“So I just texted my mom and asked her if we could just buy all these flowers and give them to everybody at the school,” Wooley said.

So with the help of his mom, Wooley bought 170 flowers and handed them out to every girl from ninth to 12th grade that came to school on Friday.

“Some of them were like confused that somebody was actually out there giving them flowers,” Wooley said. “Some of them were like happy… you could tell that it brightened them up alot.”

As you can imagine the ladies were smitten.

Courtney Stephens, a fellow junior at the school, was one of the girls that received a flower from the 15-year-old Romeo.

“At first I was very excited honestly whenever I saw him passing out the flowers. It just like.. it gives you such of like.. that feeling of how sweet can someone be to just think of everyone else and not just himself, giving just certain people flowers, but every single girl in the school,” Stephens said.

“My jaw dropped. It made me so happy. I didn’t have a Valentine or anything. I had a girl valentine but just seeing him there with the flowers just made me really happy,” Freshman Peyton Bradley said.

Amy Gordon, Wooley’s mom, said it didn’t surprise her when her son approached her about his idea.

“He’s always been that type of kid,” Gordon said. “It made me very happy that he was thinking about others and how he’s thinking about everybody and not just one girl.”

You’d think a guy with a heart like Wooley would already have a girlfriend, but he said he’s still single.

“It makes me feel good, definitely, knowing that other people’s days are getting happier and not all of them are down on such a special holiday like this,” Wooley said.

Wooley says he plans to do the handout next year.

