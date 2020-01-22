Live Now
Terminally ill rescue dog became a police K-9 for a day

by: CNN Newsource

PASCO, Wash. (WFLA/CNN) – A terminally ill dog in Pasco, Washington, got to become a police K-9 for a day.

Eddie has an inoperable tumor and has been given less than a year to live.

So police officers came up with a bucket list to help him make the most of his time.

They made him an honorary K-9 officer and took him on a tour around town.

His assignment: to visit area stores and pick up items donated to a local canine rescue. Eddie also lounged in a pool full of toys and was interviewed by a local tv crew.

“I thought maybe he might get his picture taken with an officer in a car, I thought maybe if he were lucky, he might go for a car ride, but I never dreamed it would be this big for him,” Kesler told CNN affiliate KEPR.

Eddie looked the part in a Pasco Police Department jacket, inspiring smiles at every stop.

Officers say he was shown the love and support he deserves everywhere they went.

