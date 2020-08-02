Teen’s one-armed golf swing goes viral

(CNN) — A young lady in Pennsylvania who’s never won a golf championship and has never got a hole-in-one could be the most famous golfer in the country right now.

Sixteen-year-old Kendall Keem swung a club for the first time in six years. She lost the use of her left hand in 2014 after suffering a stroke caused by a rare medical condition known as Arteriovenous Malformation.

Professional Golfer Nick Faldo responded with his own video offering Kemm personalized tips and her video was even shown on ESPN.

Kemm’s mother says all the attention has piqued her daughter’s interest in learning more about the game.

