Teen registered people to vote as they waited in Popeyes line for chicken sandwiches

by: CNN Newsource

CHARLOTTE, N.C.  (WFLA/CNN) – A teenager in Charlotte, North Carolina registered voters waiting in line for popeyes new chicken sandwiches Saturday.

17-year-old David Ledbetter shared pictures of himself doing the important work on Instagram.

He and a group of other youngsters spent the day talking to voters, handing out sample ballots and registration forms.

They say they ran out of pamphlets and voter forms by the end of the day.

Ledbetter brainstormed the idea with an attorney, Stephanie Sneed, who is running for the local school board.

Popeye’s has gotten a lot of media attention lately after fast-food chains Popeyes and Chick-fil-A were pitted against each other in a social media food fight over their chicken sandwiches. 

