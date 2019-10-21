Teal Pumpkin Project in full swing for Halloween candy food allergies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Chocolates, candy and those orange pumpkins… the staples of trick-or-treating for children on Halloween.

But while a majority of kids load up on the sweet stuff, some won’t be able to. It’s those who deal with food allergies, which are often life-threatening.

So again this Halloween, the Teal Pumpkin Project is in full swing.

It’s to raise awareness of children dealing with food allergies and for the holiday to be more inclusive.

The group Food Allergy Research and Education, also known as FARE, encourages homeowners to put a teal pumpkin on their doorstep.

That alerts families there are non-food treats, like small toys, available to kids.

FARE also encourages those participating to add their house to an interactive map on its website.

The group says it’s joined forces with other food allergy groups to boost this year’s effort.

