Teachers rally to help buy beloved custodian a car

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (NBC) – A Georgia school janitor gets a car from his job family and his gratitude went viral.

The faculty and staff at Unity Grove Elementary School knew Chris Jackson was struggling to find a ride to work and they decided to do something about it.

Jackson couldn’t move when teachers at Unity Grove Elementary School presented him with the keys to his dream car – a Chevy Impala.

The beloved janitor walked to work when he couldn’t catch a ride, and public transportation took too long.

He had been saving to buy a car, but came up short and then fell on hard times over the summer.

His reaction has since racked up 1.5 million views along with thousands of comments and shares online.

Jackson said people all over the country have called to tell him they saw the video.

“When you see me, have a laugh. We can chuckle about it, we can talk about it. But that was one of the greatest moments of life, and can’t nobody change that, they can’t take that away from me,” he said.

Now that he has a car of his own the first thing he plans to do is drive to go visit his mom.