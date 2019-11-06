Target to start Black Friday on Thanksgiving Day

Shoppers browse the aisles during a Black Friday sale at a Target store, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Newport, Ky. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Target on Wednesday announced this year’s Black Friday store hours.

Target will be open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and stores will close at 1 a.m. on Friday.

Stores will then reopen at 7 a.m. to resume Black Friday.

This is the second year in a row Target will be open on Thanksgiving Day.

Target’s special “HoliDeals” kicks off Friday, Nov. 8 with a two-day Black Friday preview sale.

Select Black Friday deals will also be available all day the day before Thanksgiving Nov. 27 for Target RedCard holders.

Members of Target Circle will also get early access on Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST.

Kohl’s also announced it is starting its Black Friday sales at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

While Target and Kohl’s have announced their Black Friday hours will begin on Thanksgiving, more than a dozen other retailers have announced they will stay closed on the holiday this year.

