Target releases adaptive Halloween costumes that are wheelchair-, sensory-friendly

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Target has released several adaptive Halloween costumes that are wheelchair- and sensory-friendly for children.

As seen on Target’s website, the adaptive costumes range from pirate costumes to unicorns, sharks and princesses.

Some of the highlights for the wheelchair-friendly costumes include:

Openings in the back for ease of dressing

Leg openings are wide enough to put on pants while keeping his shoes on the child’s shoes

Some of the highlights for the sensory-friendly costumes include:

Flat seams and no tags for an ultra-comfy feel

Hidden opening in front pocket for convenient abdominal access

The adaptive Halloween costume options range from $20 to $45.

For a full list of all adaptive costume options, visit Target’s website.