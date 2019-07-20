Target releases adaptive Halloween costumes that are wheelchair-, sensory-friendly

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Target has released several adaptive Halloween costumes that are wheelchair- and sensory-friendly for children.
As seen on Target’s website, the adaptive costumes range from pirate costumes to unicorns, sharks and princesses.
Some of the highlights for the wheelchair-friendly costumes include:
- Openings in the back for ease of dressing
- Leg openings are wide enough to put on pants while keeping his shoes on the child’s shoes
Some of the highlights for the sensory-friendly costumes include:
- Flat seams and no tags for an ultra-comfy feel
- Hidden opening in front pocket for convenient abdominal access
The adaptive Halloween costume options range from $20 to $45.
For a full list of all adaptive costume options, visit Target’s website.